Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $80,000 in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Orion Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 103,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 358,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ORN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,131.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at $357,698.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

