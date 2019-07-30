eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $150.00 at SunTrust Banks

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $105.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.22. eHealth has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $90,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $46,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

