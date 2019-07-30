Egretia Hits Market Cap of $297.68 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $297.68 million and approximately $30.68 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00279427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.01555508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00117576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,217,184,874 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

