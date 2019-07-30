Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 17.6% Higher

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI) traded up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, 659,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 379% from the average session volume of 137,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

