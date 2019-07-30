Ecosynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.94 million for the quarter.

TSE:ECO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.34. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,094. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 million and a PE ratio of -115.17. Ecosynthetix has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 26.58 and a quick ratio of 24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.13.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

