Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.66 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.87 billion to $30.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 545,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,290,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 81,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

