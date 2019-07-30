Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. Ecolab also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.35.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.93.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.