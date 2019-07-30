Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 30th

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EGL stock opened at GBX 147.17 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a 12-month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.86 ($1.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.16.
Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile
