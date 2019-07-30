Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (EGL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 30th

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EGL stock opened at GBX 147.17 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a 12-month low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.86 ($1.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.16.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

