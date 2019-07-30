Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 4.6%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.92), approximately 556,646 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

