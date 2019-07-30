Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96. Eaton has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

