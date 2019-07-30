East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,784,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,084,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,821,000 after acquiring an additional 210,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,682,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,829 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.