EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,566,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,136,000 after acquiring an additional 139,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.92. 156,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.