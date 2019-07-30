EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.40.

NYSE CI traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.20. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

