EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 261.3% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.05.

Apache stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 29,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,547. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

