EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,635,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.