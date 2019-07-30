Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Issues Earnings Results

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.20.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

