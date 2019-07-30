Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,898,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 4,312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 32.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 85,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,534.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 582,854 shares of company stock worth $8,243,825 and sold 26,418 shares worth $400,282. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 121,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,310. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

