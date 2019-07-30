Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) versus Curaegis Technologies (NASDAQ:CRGS) Head to Head Contrast

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Curaegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 12.76% 18.77% 15.35% Curaegis Technologies -20,536.67% N/A -901.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorman Products and Curaegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 2 0 0 2.00 Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 80.70%. Given Dorman Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and Curaegis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $973.71 million 2.80 $133.60 million $4.20 19.74 Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 138.94 -$6.31 million N/A N/A

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Curaegis Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

