Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DGICB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.