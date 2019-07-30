Dogecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.33 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, ZB.COM, Bitsane and Koineks. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $340.21 million and $16.33 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00944856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000416 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028739 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 120,565,841,757 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittylicious, CoinEx, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Upbit, Coindeal, C-CEX, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, Exmo, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, cfinex, BX Thailand, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, Tidex, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Graviex, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Novaexchange, Sistemkoin, Ovis, C-Patex, Kraken, Koineks, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, BCEX, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.