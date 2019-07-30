DMarket One Day Volume Hits $167,911.00 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, DMarket has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $167,911.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00281964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01547297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00117112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

