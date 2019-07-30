DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.12 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Barclays raised Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.56. 46,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55.

In other DISH Network news, Director Tom A. Ortolf bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

