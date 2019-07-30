DIMCOIN (DIM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,032.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,032.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00280204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01531162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

