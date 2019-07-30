Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $27,237.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

