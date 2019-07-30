DigitalNote Market Cap Reaches $6.27 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $6,364.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00822424 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006984 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004862 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.