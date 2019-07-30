Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $740,714.00 and $21.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00815854 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006666 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000493 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

