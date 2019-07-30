Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.38. Digirad shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 657 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Digirad alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 644,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 158,538 shares of company stock worth $103,800. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.49% of Digirad at the end of the most recent quarter.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.