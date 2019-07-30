Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Buy Rating at Williams Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.46% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,163. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,505. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 221,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $4,545,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

