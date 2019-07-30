Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.80. 1,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,937. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $132.51 and a 12 month high of $196.81. The company has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.43.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

