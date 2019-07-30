Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 407,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.19. 9,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,909. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $176.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,859,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

