Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.86. 6,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,909. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $176.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

