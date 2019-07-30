Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

