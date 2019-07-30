DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.41. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 2,716,037 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$13.48.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. DEXUS Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

