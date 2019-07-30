DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Scivanta Medical (NASDAQ:SCVM) Financial Analysis

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Scivanta Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom -11.51% 8.45% 3.34% Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A

96.3% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Scivanta Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 4 12 0 2.75 Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $151.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Scivanta Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.03 billion 13.55 -$127.10 million $0.30 511.80 Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scivanta Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DexCom.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Scivanta Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Scivanta Medical

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

