DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the period. DexCom makes up 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DexCom worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 246.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $46,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.33 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.