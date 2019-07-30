Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.71. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 25,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,449.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,231,970 shares in the company, valued at $6,771,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 24,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $41,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 383,986 shares of company stock valued at $615,822. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.