Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Destination Maternity shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 437 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Destination Maternity Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination Maternity stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,790 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 2.00% of Destination Maternity worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST)

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

