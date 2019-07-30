Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Denali Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $443,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $355,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,736. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. 200,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,151. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

