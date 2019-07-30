Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $517-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.47 million.Del Taco Restaurants also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$0.47-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. 747,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $457.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

