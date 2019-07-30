Debitum Network (DEB) Price Hits $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

