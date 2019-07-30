Debitum (DEB) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Debitum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Debitum has a market capitalization of $695,679.00 and approximately $15,560.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Debitum Profile

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

