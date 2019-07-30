Dean Foods (DF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Dean Foods to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dean Foods to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 31,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,871. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

