DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Up 0.8%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,778.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million and a PE ratio of 312.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.55 million during the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.