DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0819 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $10,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00280089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.79 or 0.01551475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00117408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

