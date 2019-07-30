Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Danaher by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,453.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.83. 457,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

