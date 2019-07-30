CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,439. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $438.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 722,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,985 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 253,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.