CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 428.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

