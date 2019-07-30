Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,185. The company has a market capitalization of $345.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47. Cutera has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 65.62% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $237,206.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 49,522 shares of company stock worth $832,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $423,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $623,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 41.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 134.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

