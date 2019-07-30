Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 15,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 7,471 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,107.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,313.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,293 and have sold 49,399 shares valued at $303,917. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

