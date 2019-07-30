Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $114.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Charles W. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

